Deutsche Bank AG Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VUG stock opened at $281.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

