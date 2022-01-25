Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Radware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Radware by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

