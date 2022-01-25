Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denny’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $953.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.