Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $25.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,959 shares of company stock worth $51,963,321 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

