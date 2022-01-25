Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 266

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.