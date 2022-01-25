Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,144.44 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). Also, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,251.21). Insiders acquired 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972 over the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

