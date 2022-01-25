Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €17.50 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €17.50 ($19.89) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.60 ($22.27).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.12 ($18.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.68. The firm has a market cap of $995.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

