Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

