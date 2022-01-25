dHedge DAO Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $345,323.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,380,199 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

