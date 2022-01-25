Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $19.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.