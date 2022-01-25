DigiPath (DIGP) and The Competition Critical Comparison

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DigiPath to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DigiPath has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -2.82 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 14.00

DigiPath’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigiPath and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 169 687 981 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 29.40%. Given DigiPath’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DigiPath competitors beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

