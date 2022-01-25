Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $589,477.60 and approximately $7,917.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,430,265 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

