Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,487,000 after acquiring an additional 659,361 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

