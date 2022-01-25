Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

