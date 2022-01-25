DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.98. Approximately 115,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,613,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $1,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 256.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after buying an additional 1,879,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 526.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 131,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $5,464,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

