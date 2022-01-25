DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.26. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.