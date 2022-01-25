Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

