Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

