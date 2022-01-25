DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

