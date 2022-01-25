DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $13.29. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 25,151 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

