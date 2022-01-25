DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

DWF stock opened at GBX 120.05 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

