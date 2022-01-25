EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $621.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

