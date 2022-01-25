EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,780,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

