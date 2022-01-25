EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $1,405,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. European Wax Center Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.