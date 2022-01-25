EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 105.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

