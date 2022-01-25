EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,449 TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

