EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

