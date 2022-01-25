EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.