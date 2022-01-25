EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,848 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.