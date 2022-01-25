EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125,069 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.39% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SD stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.