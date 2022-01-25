EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,698 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

