EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,703 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after buying an additional 214,221 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.