EAM Investors LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 312,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

