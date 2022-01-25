EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.