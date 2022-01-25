East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EWBC stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

