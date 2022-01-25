Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 6001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

