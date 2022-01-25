easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 775 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

EZJ opened at GBX 597.37 ($8.06) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.59. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

