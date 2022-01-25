Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $222.86. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $184.84 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 70.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

