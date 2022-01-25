Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $192.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $184.84 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

