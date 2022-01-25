EFFORCE Market Capitalization Reaches $28.86 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $595,946.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

