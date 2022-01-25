Efinity Market Cap Reaches $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.76 or 0.06634618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.08 or 1.00110987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006283 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.