Elastos Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00015288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $113.42 million and $31.67 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006755 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

