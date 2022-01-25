Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.23.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

