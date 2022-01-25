Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 8,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.