ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.85

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €9.85 ($11.19) and last traded at €10.00 ($11.36), with a volume of 271650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($12.39).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.10 ($16.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $633.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

