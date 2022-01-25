Emirex Token (EMRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $548,088.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

