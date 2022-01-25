Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $29.22 on Friday. Empire has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.