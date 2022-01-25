Endeavour Mining plc Announces Dividend of $0.28 (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,629.75 ($21.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,672.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,717.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.05) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.75) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

