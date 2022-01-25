Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.47. 658,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

