Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 2,799,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

