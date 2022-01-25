Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.55

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.55 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 5053073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 68,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 68,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 34,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

